TASTE OF THE COWBOYS
April 8, 2018
5:30 pm – 6:30 pm - VIP
6:30 pm – 10:00 pm - Main Event
Join our team for the 2018 Taste of the Cowboys, held at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco! Hosted by the Dallas Cowboys Offensive-Line, led by Travis Frederick, and former Dallas Cowboys Chad Hennings and Preston Pearson, the event will feature past and present Dallas Cowboys players, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, live entertainment, and 30 gourmet tailgate food stations from North Texas’ hottest restaurants and chefs.
All proceeds will provide critical funds to support the nutritional needs of the one in 4 children in North Texas who is food insecure.
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lora Farris at loraf@ntfb.org.
Celebrity Hosts
Chad Hennings
Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line led by Travis Frederick
Preston Pearson
Chef Kent Rathbun
Host Committee
Anna and Raj Asava Nancy Gopez
Monica Blacker Shanna Keaveny
Gretchen Chrichton Jennie McDowell
Betty Lovell Essence Riley
Jennifer Burns Carol Roberts
Greg Clark Trish Robertson
Vodi Cook Liza Schlitt
Lane Conner Braden Scott
Daniel Frid Whitney Strauss
Daniella Giglio LuAnn Tarango
