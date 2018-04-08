April 8, 2018

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm - VIP

6:30 pm – 10:00 pm - Main Event

Join our team for the 2018 Taste of the Cowboys, held at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco! Hosted by the Dallas Cowboys Offensive-Line, led by Travis Frederick, and former Dallas Cowboys Chad Hennings and Preston Pearson, the event will feature past and present Dallas Cowboys players, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, live entertainment, and 30 gourmet tailgate food stations from North Texas’ hottest restaurants and chefs.



All proceeds will provide critical funds to support the nutritional needs of the one in 4 children in North Texas who is food insecure.



For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lora Farris at loraf@ntfb.org.



Celebrity Hosts

Chad Hennings

Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line led by Travis Frederick

Preston Pearson

Chef Kent Rathbun



Host Committee

Anna and Raj Asava Nancy Gopez

Monica Blacker Shanna Keaveny

Gretchen Chrichton Jennie McDowell

Betty Lovell Essence Riley

Jennifer Burns Carol Roberts

Greg Clark Trish Robertson

Vodi Cook Liza Schlitt

Lane Conner Braden Scott

Daniel Frid Whitney Strauss

Daniella Giglio LuAnn Tarango

Stay with Omni and Help End Hunger in America!

Book a room for Taste of the Cowboys at the Omni Frisco Hotel, a world-class experience at the Star in Frisco! More information here.