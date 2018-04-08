Click Here to Bid!

TASTE OF THE COWBOYS
PRESENTED BY CALIBER COLLISION

April 8, 2018 
5:30 pm – 6:30 pm - VIP
6:30 pm – 10:00 pm - Main Event

Join our team for the 2018 Taste of the Cowboys, held at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco! Hosted by the Dallas Cowboys Offensive-Line, led by Travis Frederick, and former Dallas Cowboys Chad Hennings and Preston Pearson, the event will feature past and present Dallas Cowboys players, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, live entertainment, and 30 gourmet tailgate food stations from North Texas’ hottest restaurants and chefs.

All proceeds will provide critical funds to support the nutritional needs of the one in 4 children in North Texas who is food insecure.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lora Farris at loraf@ntfb.org.

Celebrity Hosts
Chad Hennings
Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line led by Travis Frederick
Preston Pearson
Chef Kent Rathbun

Host Committee
Anna and Raj Asava      Nancy Gopez
Monica Blacker              Shanna Keaveny   
Gretchen Chrichton       Jennie McDowell
Betty Lovell                    Essence Riley
Jennifer Burns               Carol Roberts                     
Greg Clark                     Trish Robertson              
Vodi Cook                      Liza Schlitt
Lane Conner                 Braden Scott                         
Daniel Frid                     Whitney Strauss            
Daniella Giglio               LuAnn Tarango

                                                                                            Stay with Omni and Help End Hunger in America!
Book a room for Taste of the Cowboys at the Omni Frisco Hotel, a world-class experience at the Star in Frisco!  More information here.           

                             





 





 


 
 
 

 

